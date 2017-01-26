Dyersburg, TN police searching for rape suspect

The Dyersburg Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape.

According to police, they responded to a home in the Milltown area on Dec. 8 for a report of forcible rape.

Police said the investigation revealed that two men forcefully entered the home of the victim and one of them allegedly raped the victim while the other held the victim down.

The suspects were described by the victim as between the ages of 20 and 35. One man was described as a larger man, around 6 feet tall and the second man was thinner in size and slightly shorter.

According to the Captain Billy Williams, the victim was able to provide a better description of one of the suspects and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations provided a composite sketch.

Police released the sketch and urged anyone with information or who may know the identity of the suspect to contact the DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or call Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.

