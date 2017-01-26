Three injured after crash in Stoddard County

Three people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Stoddard County on Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Route TT at Route WW in the Dudley area.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old driver in a GMC pickup failed to yield and struck a car with two occupants inside.

The driver of the truck, Austin Battles of Bloomfield, was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, 50-year-old Donald Britton of Dexter, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger in the car, 57-year-old Barbara Wells of Dudley, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

According to the highway patrol, Wells and Battles were not wearing seat belts.

There was extensive damage reported to both vehicles.

