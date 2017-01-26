Murray State University will host Leadership Launch Women's Conf - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State University will host Leadership Launch Women's Conference

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
The Leadership Launch Women’s Conference comes to Murray State University on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Curris Center from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The conference is a one-day program of information and inspiration for women who are looking to develop leadership skills in their businesses, families, communities, and the public sector. 

The keynote speaker is Linda Crompton, President and CEO of Leadership Women and an international thought leader with a passion for helping women advance personally, financially and professionally.

Crompton began her career in the Canadian banking industry in 1987 and in less than 10 years, became Canada’s first female bank president. 

Featured speakers also include Murray State alumna Trisha Cunningham, who recently retired as the chief citizenship officer at Texas Instruments, where she was responsible for growing the organization’s reputation and influence with global communities, employees, customers and investors. 

Laura Douglas, who currently serves as Vice Chair of the Committee on Water for the American Bar Association’s Section of Public Utility, Communications, and Transportation Law, will speak to attendees about taking risks as a leader.

Event speakers also include Sylvia Lovely, Dr. Cate Loes as well as a panel discussion facilitated by Lana Porter, board chair of Leadership Women and Murray State alumna.

Other specific topics to be covered during the event include working in a multi-generational workplace, defining work-life balance and leadership development. 

“The Leadership Launch Women’s Conference will be an excellent opportunity to hear from respected experts and presenters who have succeeded in leadership roles,” said Laura Logan of Leadership Women. “The insight gained from this event will be a fantastic resource for attendees to develop essential leadership skills.”  

Registration is available online through Feb. 17 for the full-day program at leadership-women.org/programs/launch.

The cost is $99 and includes all content, handouts and meals.

There is also a $15 option that consists of the Celebrate Women Lunch, which takes place from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. 

For more information, please contact Carol Brunn at (270) 809-3023 or cbrunn@murraystate.edu. Speakers and events are subject to change.

