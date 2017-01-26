Crews train for large hazardous material situation in Cape Girar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews train for large hazardous material situation in Cape Girardeau

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Robert Foote/KFVS) (Source: Robert Foote/KFVS)
(Source: Robert Foote/KFVS) (Source: Robert Foote/KFVS)
(Source: Robert Foote/KFVS) (Source: Robert Foote/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

First responders are training in Cape Girardeau to prepare for a large hazardous material response.

The Homeland Security Response Team and National Guard 7th CST are training together at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The training includes multiple procedures included in quickly solving responses to hazardous material situations.

The HSRT includes responders from Sikeston DPS, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    •   
Powered by Frankly