Crews train for large hazardous material situation in Cape Girardeau

First responders are training in Cape Girardeau to prepare for a large hazardous material response.

The Homeland Security Response Team and National Guard 7th CST are training together at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

The training includes multiple procedures included in quickly solving responses to hazardous material situations.

The HSRT includes responders from Sikeston DPS, Jackson Fire Rescue and the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.