4 common push-up mistakes

The North Levee in District II of Ste. Genevieve County has failed according to Emergency Management Director David Woods.
If you use Route 3 between Jackson and Randolph County, Illinois, you'll need to find another route.
According to the Doniphan Police Department, the building has lost all phone connection due to flooding.
The Current River in Doniphan has run out of its banks and is causing dangerous flooding in the area.
The Black River is up from Saturday, but not as bad as the Current River is in Van Buren, Missouri.
The Army Corps of Engineers increased the discharge through the conduit to 5,000 cubic feet per second at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.
What would you think if your neighbor had an army of surveillance cameras pointed at your house to watch your every move outside? The 9News Investigators found a woman who says that's exactly what's happening to her, and as WAFB found out, it's all perfectly legal.
We're beginning to see some incredible images of the heroics of East Texans when the severe weather put lives in danger.
