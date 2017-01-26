Cape FOP makes donation to help city get new K-9

The Cape Regional Fraternal Order of Police has donated $1,000 to help the Cape Girardeau City Police Department’s pay for the pups campaign to acquire and maintain new K-9’s.

“Our goal is to support our officers in performance of their duties whenever we can.”, stated FOP President Shaun Alsdorf.

Alsdorf went on to challenge all local organizations to match or beat the FOP’s donation.

"As our K-9’s service the citizens of Cape, Cape Girardeau County and other surrounding areas in Mutual Aid Agreements, it would be great to see support from those agencies as well as the great citizens of Cape Girardeau. Our goal is to support our local law enforcement and community by doing what we can to increase public safety.”

Cape Girardeau’s current K-9’s Schupo and Reno, were purchased mainly with donations and private funds.

As Schupo and Reno are getting close to retirement age, the need to replace them is right around the corner.

Schupo and Reno are used for searches, demonstrations, tracking, drug detection and are a great deterrent to crime in our area.

