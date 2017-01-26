Oran Students to Experience World Cultures

Cultural Exchange Network (CENET) returns to Oran Elementary School on Wednesday, February 1 to provide 3rd and 4th grade students with interactive education about world cultures.
The non-profit organization located in the Marquette Tech District in Cape Girardeau, utilizes exchange students from Southeast Missouri State University and local residents from other countries to offer authentic international presentations to area schools and groups through Culture in the Community (CITC) sessions.
Countries represented in the Oran program will include Costa Rica, India, Brazil, Japan and Australia.
Any organization or school interested in booking such a program can contact CENET at 573-335-7111.
