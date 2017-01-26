Beatles last live performance

How about a little Beatles history.

It was on this date in 1969, the band performed their last live public performance.

It took place on the roof of Apple Corps Headquarters in London and featured Billy Preston on keyboards. The Beatles performed nine takes from five songs before police crashed their party. Police ordered them to tone things down after complaints about noise.

Get Back was the final song played and as it came to an end John Lennon said, "I'd like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves and hope we've passed the audition."

Little did the police or anyone else know at the time that this would be the last time the Fab Four would perform live together.

The songs played during the 42 minute session included: Get Back, One After 909, Don't Let Me Down, I Dig a Pony and I've Got a Feeling.

Parts of the concert can be seen in the film Let It Be. The performance marked and end of an era. By September, The Beatles officially disbanded.

