January 30 celebrity birthdays

He's a two time Oscar winner who received his first Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Buck Barrow in the 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde. Four years later, he won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in The French Connection. He's starred in dozens of movies since then including: The Poseidon Adventure, Superman The Movie, Hoosiers, Mississippi Burning, Unforgiven, the list goes on and on. Gene Hackman is 87 today.

He's an actor who's best known for playing Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy. He's also starred in American Psycho, The Fighter, Terminator Salvation, The Big Short and many others. Christian Bale is 43 today.

He's was the lead singer and drummer for the band Genesis who went on to super stardom as a solo artist in the 1980's. His hits include: Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now), Don't Lose My Number, Another Day in Paradise, Sussudio and many many others. Phil Collins is 66 today.

He's a co-founder of Jefferson Airplane and stayed with the band through their Jefferson Starship days. You heard him on their hits: Miracles, With Your Love and Count on Me. Marty Balin is 75 today.

He was Vice President under George W. Bush. Before that he served as a congressman from Wyoming. Dick Cheney is 76 today.

