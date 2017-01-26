January 30 celebrity birthdays

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliate foundations are opening community flood recovery funds for several of the southern Missouri areas most severely affected by this week’s historic flooding.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near Giant City State Park.
Leaders in Jackson County are closely monitoring conditions across the county as up to two inches of additional rainfall are expected Wednesday through Thursday.
All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are now closed at the Meramec River south of St. Louis.
The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.
Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
