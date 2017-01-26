Four things you need to know on 1/26

It's Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

We’ve been pretty warm the last few days, but that’s changing on this Thursday morning. Temps overnight got near freezing overnight. This morning much of the Heartland will wake up to temperatures in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. By lunchtime, clouds will still be in full effect, with highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. FIRST ALERT: Friday morning the Heartland will be waking up to below freezing temps.

Making Headlines:

Mississippi shooting: Two deputies were shot in Desoto County following a confrontation with a suspect believed to be involved in a string of robberies. WREG has learned one of the deputies was shot in the foot, while the other was shot and has a collapsed lung. The suspect is dead. It's unclear if there is another suspect. Desoto County Sheriff Bill Rascoe said "things are looking good" when asked about the deputies' condition. We were told the suspect carjacked someone and then proceeded to the Kroger near I-55 and Stateline in Southaven where there was a shootout with police.The Desoto County Sheriff's Office said they would be holding a news conference on the shootings at midnight.

Violence continues in Chicago: Six people, including a child, are injured in a shooting at a memorial. 5-people were shot and wounded...and the child was either grazed by a bullet or from broken glass. All six were rushed to the E-R. One of the victims is in serious to critical condition. This latest shooting comes one day after President Trump warned city leaders he would "bring in the feds" if the city didn't get things in order. He candidly spoke about the situation in Chicago during an interview with ABC.

Update on KY crash: We're learning more about a crash in western Kentucky which killed two Paducah men. State police say it happened around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday on The Trace Road near the Lyon-Trigg County line. Because the vehicle's lights were damaged in the crash, the wreck wasn't discovered until daylight. Killed in the crash were the driver, 55-year-old Michael King, and his passenger, 54-year-old Timothy Jarvis. Police say the vehicle ran off the road and hit several trees before flipping. It landed on its roof in a ravine.

New Video: 2 firefighters hurt battling a massive blaze. Fire officials said that two neighboring apartment complexes have been evacuated and the Red Cross is sheltering about 150 people overnight.

