Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 1/25.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores 1/25.

NCAA Basketball 

(Women)

Murray State-70
Southeast Missouri-79

H.S. Basketball

(Boys)

Sikeston-58
Troy-28
**Fred Thatch scored 18 points to finish the night with 1,524 career points. 2nd in Sikeston history to Michael Porter**

Lindbergh Flyer Tournament final

Jackson-65
MICDS-54

Scott City-71
Zalma-31

(G)

Notre Dame-63
John Burroughs-39

