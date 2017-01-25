Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 1/25.

Heartland sports scores 4/28. NHL Playoffs Nashville-2 St. Louis-3 **Series tied 1-1** MLB Cincinnati-5 St. Louis-7 9th Chicago Cubs-4 Boston-5 NCAA Baseball Tennessee Tech-8 Southeast Missouri-4 Dallas Baptist-1 Southern Illinois-4 H.S. Baseball Cape Central-3 Jackson-2 Poplar Bluff-13 NMCC-3 Poplar Bluff Tennis team wins Farmington Invitational
Heartland sports scores 4/28. NHL Playoffs Nashville-2 St. Louis-3 **Series tied 1-1** MLB Cincinnati-5 St. Louis-7 9th Chicago Cubs-4 Boston-5 NCAA Baseball Tennessee Tech-8 Southeast Missouri-4 Dallas Baptist-1 Southern Illinois-4 H.S. Baseball Cape Central-3 Jackson-2 Poplar Bluff-13 NMCC-3 Poplar Bluff Tennis team wins Farmington Invitational
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 26.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday that Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin will be inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 26.