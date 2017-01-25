McCracken Co., KY officials seeking public's help in finding wanted man

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently seeking the public's assistance in finding a man with multiple active warrants.

Alex Gentry, 22, has active warrants for crimes that have occurred over the last two days.

Gentry is described as white, 5'8", approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information that would lead to Gentry’s location is encouraged to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (270-444-4719), Crime Stoppers (270-443-8355), or your local law enforcement agency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.