McCracken Co., KY officials seeking public's help in finding wanted man

Crews responded to a house fire in Anna, Illinois on Friday night, April 28.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
