Director of state-funded counseling center in IL not optimistic about budget stalemate

After hearing what she calls 'no plan' from the Governor of Illinois's State of the State address, the executive director of a state funded counseling center fears some of the services suspended during Illinois' budget stalemate might never return.

The Family Counseling Center in southern Illinois employs hundreds of people, and serves hundreds more with everything from family counseling to rushing to the aid of suicidal patients.

Governor Rauner's tone throughout the majority of his State of the State address was positive, mainly focusing on what 'could be' statewide, if a good budget deal is struck in Springfield.

Family Counseling Center Director Sherri Crab says the stalemate has caused layoffs and a number off location closures for the agency.

Crabb says she was hoping to hear more evidence of a resolution than she says Wednesday's speech provided.

What else is there left? We've cut all we can cut, reduced all we can do. We've done our part, now we need the state and legislature to come up with a bipartisan plan that includes revenue to support the services that they have signed and asked providers like ours to do," said Crabb.

Crabb compared the speech to Rauner's budget address from early last year. Since that address, she stopped drawing a paycheck for a period of time to avoid laying off members of her staff.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.