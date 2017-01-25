SEMO women's basketball team beats Murray State 79-70 in close OVC game

The Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team defeated Murray State 79-70 Wednesday night at the Show Me Center.

Bri Mitchell led the way for the Redhawks with 25 points. Adrianna Murphy had 15 points and Hannah Noe added 14.

With the win SEMO improved to 3-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference while Murray State fell to 4-3.

