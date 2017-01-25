KY 307 back open at 1 mile marker in Hickman Co., KY after semi truck blockage

Crews responded to a house fire in Anna, Illinois on Friday night, April 28.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
