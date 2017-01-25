KY 307 back open at 1 mile marker in Hickman Co., KY after semi truck blockage

A semi truck struck a railroad overpass on KY 307 in Hickman Co., Ky. and temporarily blocked traffic at the area.

The truck had stuck across the roadway and was blocking both lanes of KY 307 near the 1 mile marker.

This blockage is along KY 307 between the KY 58 intersection at Fulgham and KY 94 intersection.

The road was closed around 8:20 p.m. and reopened around 9:25 p.m.

