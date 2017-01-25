Southeast Missouri Arts Council to feature children's art work - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri Arts Council to feature children's art work

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Courtesy: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri Courtesy: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Artwork from students at 27 Heartland schools will be on display on Friday, February 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Southeast Missouri Arts Council will hold host the 17th Annual Children’s Arts Festival.

The exhibit will include visual art pieces and poetry and will also be displayed until February 25, during regular business hours.

The children’s Arts Festival was designed to showcase what local 3rd to 8th grade arts teachers and their students are accomplishing in their classrooms.

The top 8 entries in each age group will be featured in a booklet.

The 2017 Children’s Arts Festival can be seen at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, located at 16B North Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The gallery is also open Tuesday- Saturday, from 10 to 4 p.m.

