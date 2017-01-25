Charleston, MO H.S. to host 4th annual alumni basketball game

Get ready for a blast from Charleston's athletic past. Some of Charleston High School's finest alumni boys and girls basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders will return for one more night on the court.

The 4th Annual "Charleston Alumni Basketball Game" will be held on Saturday, February 11 at Charleston Middle School.

The first game starts at 3 p.m. There will be special entertainment by the Bowden Center Cheerleaders.

This takes place on the day after CHS Homecoming, making this a great weekend for fans of Charleston basketball.

Commemorative t-shirts, concessions and a 50-50 raffle will be on sale. The event is sponsored by CMS PTO, and all proceeds will benefit CMS activities including Spring Fling 2017. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door and will be $3 for adults, $1 for students.

For advance purchase or more information, contact Charleston Middle School at 573-683-3346.

To participate as a basketball player or cheerleader, contact Artasha Pittman or pick up a form at the CMS office.

