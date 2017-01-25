Barn destroyed by fire in Union Co., IL

A tornado warning has been issued for Wayne and Bollinger Counties in Missouri.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a suspect after shots fired on Friday afternoon, April 28.
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
