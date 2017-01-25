Barn destroyed by fire in Union Co., IL

Crews were on the scene of a barn fire in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday, January 25.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fire is on Lick Creek Road.

The Anna fire chief said the owners weren't home at the time of the fire. He said two bulls were able to escape.

The barn was destroyed in the fire.

