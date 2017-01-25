Barn destroyed by fire in Union Co., IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Barn destroyed by fire in Union Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Crews were on the scene of a barn fire in Union County, Illinois on Wednesday, January 25.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fire is on Lick Creek Road.

The Anna fire chief said the owners weren't home at the time of the fire. He said two bulls were able to escape.

The barn was destroyed in the fire.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    GRAPHIC: Buncombe Co. man admits to killing, dismembering pregnant TV chef, husband

    Thursday, April 27 2017 5:18 AM EDT2017-04-27 09:18:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 7:27 PM EDT2017-04-27 23:27:02 GMT
    Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)Robert Jason Owens' 2015 mug shot (Source: BCSO)

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.

    •   
Powered by Frankly