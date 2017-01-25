City: Immediate sewer repairs necessary in Cape Girardeau before sidewalks replaced

The City of Cape Girardeau says immediate sewer repairs are necessary in order to move forward with the Main Street sidewalk replacement and lighting project.

Starting on Thursday, January 26, a contractor and the city will be working to fix the sewer line along Main Street. Work will begin on the south end near Independence and work will move north towards Broadway.

According to the city, crews preparing for the project found several leaks in the Main Street sewer line. The leaks, while not significant, could have caused problems to the overall project in the future.

The city said leaks can lead to voids in the ground, which in the worst case scenario, could result in sinkholes or street collapse.

Before new sidewalks, utilities and streets are built downtown for the project, the city says immediate sewer repairs have to be made.

The city said this work will involve major equipment. Traffic and parking on one or both sides of the street will be intermittently affected.

They say several large, deep holes must be excavated to reach the sewer which is about 10 feet deep. Once the sewer line is exposed, city crews will repair the line and then the contractor will back-fill the hole. The crews will then move to the next location.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.