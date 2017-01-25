Sikeston DPS: Guns, drugs found after 2 vehicles led police on separate chases

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports guns, drugs and cash were found after two vehicles led officers on separate chases.

According to DPS, they received information about people at Lincoln Park on N. West Street possibly involved in criminal activity.

Several officers responded to the area and found two vehicles leaving. They say the two vehicles left in separate directions and immediately fled from police.

Officers chased one of the vehicles into a cotton field south of S. West and Bollweevil Blvd.

Police say two men abandoned the car and were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The second vehicle went northwest of Sikeston, back down to U.S. 60 and then to the southeast portion of Sikeston.

Several officers began deploying stop sticks in the area to stop the chase.

According to police, the vehicle pulled into the parking lot off of Dona Street and two more people were taken into custody.

DPS reports officers found guns, illegal drugs and cash.

