Pres. Trump spoke after signing border wall order

Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
Catch the hi lights as the Tigers tangle with the Indians tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.
The Ripley County Sheriff's Office attended Neelyville High School on Friday, April 28 to talk to students about driving sober.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
A long-standing tradition in Carbondale, Illinois is coming to an end.
More than 50 veterans left Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois early on Tuesday morning, April 25 for Washington, D.C.
More than 50 veterans left Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois early on Tuesday morning, April 25 for Washington, D.C.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on numerous outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants at a Paducah home on Friday.
Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Paducah man on numerous outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants at a Paducah home on Friday.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
The federal criminal probe into the police shooting of Alton Sterling involves many layers but, in the end, the result of the probe will likely be confined to answering only one question: whether the officers involved will or will not face any federal criminal charges.
The federal criminal probe into the police shooting of Alton Sterling involves many layers but, in the end, the result of the probe will likely be confined to answering only one question: whether the officers involved will or will not face any federal criminal charges.
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.