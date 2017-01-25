Pres. Trump spoke after signing border wall order - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump spoke after signing border wall order

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday, January 25 after signing the border wall order.

President Donald Trump moved to tighten the nation's immigration policies on Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

While Trump has repeatedly said the border structure will be a wall, his spokesman Sean Spicer said more generally Wednesday the president was ordering construction of a "large physical barrier."

