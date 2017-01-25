Charges filed after high school student in Anna, IL allegedly brings gun to school

Charges have been filed and an arrest has been made after a student allegedly brought a gun to school at the Anna Jonesboro Community High School on Thursday, January 19.

The Anna Police Department initiated an investigation, and with the assistance of the Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds Office, 'appropriate charges' have been filed.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and disorderly conduct.

