Two men arrested after lengthy pursuit in Madison Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two men arrested after lengthy pursuit in Madison Co., MO

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MADISON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A pursuit that led authorities throughout much of Madison County, Missouri resulted in two men going to jail Tuesday afternoon. 

It started when the Madison County Sheriff's Department received a call stating a vehicle was stolen from a home on Highway M near Marquand at 12:45 p.m.

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said a deputy was already near the area responding to a report of a vehicle on fire. 

The deputy found the presumed stolen truck and activated his sirens after the driver failed to yield. The driver didn't stop and a pursuit started. 

McCutcheon said the driver, along with a passenger inside, drove south on Highway N then made it to Highway 67 where they turned north and traveled up to Fredericktown. 

Fredericktown police, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol, joined in to stop the vehicle then the driver then headed back towards the Marquand area. 

The driver made it to County Road 310 where he hit a log and became stuck. 

The two men then got out and ran from authorities. They were captured moments later and arrested near a home on County Road 314.

McCutcheon said one of the suspects is from Madison County. Both were taken to the Madison County Jail and are awaiting formal charges. 

The stolen vehicle was taken into evidence. 

It is still being determined whether or not the vehicle on fire is connected to this case.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:49:28 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly