Two men arrested after lengthy pursuit in Madison Co., MO

A pursuit that led authorities throughout much of Madison County, Missouri resulted in two men going to jail Tuesday afternoon.

It started when the Madison County Sheriff's Department received a call stating a vehicle was stolen from a home on Highway M near Marquand at 12:45 p.m.

Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon said a deputy was already near the area responding to a report of a vehicle on fire.

The deputy found the presumed stolen truck and activated his sirens after the driver failed to yield. The driver didn't stop and a pursuit started.

McCutcheon said the driver, along with a passenger inside, drove south on Highway N then made it to Highway 67 where they turned north and traveled up to Fredericktown.

Fredericktown police, along with Missouri State Highway Patrol, joined in to stop the vehicle then the driver then headed back towards the Marquand area.

The driver made it to County Road 310 where he hit a log and became stuck.

The two men then got out and ran from authorities. They were captured moments later and arrested near a home on County Road 314.

McCutcheon said one of the suspects is from Madison County. Both were taken to the Madison County Jail and are awaiting formal charges.

The stolen vehicle was taken into evidence.

It is still being determined whether or not the vehicle on fire is connected to this case.

