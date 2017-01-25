Man arrested, facing charges for allegedly hijacking car, trespa - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested, facing charges for allegedly hijacking car, trespassing in Mt. Vernon, IL

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Joshua Hart (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department) Joshua Hart (Source: Mount Vernon Police Department)
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to hijack someone's car and trespassed on someone's home in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

On January 24 at 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Taco Bell for a report of a driver being carjacked by a white man armed with a gun.

The suspect ran away after getting the vehicle stuck on a concrete curb in the parking lot. He was not immediately located.

On January 25 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2900 Lime for a report of a homeowner confronting a person in their garage.

Officers located the suspect walking near 85 Cherry Dr. and he ran from officers.

After a pursuit, the suspect, Joshua Hart, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Plum.

Hart was also identified as the offender in the carjacking that occurred at Taco Bell.

Hart is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, criminal trespass to residence, and resisting a peace officer.

Hart’s bond will be set by a judge on his first court appearance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:49:28 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly