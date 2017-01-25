Man arrested, facing charges for allegedly hijacking car, trespassing in Mt. Vernon, IL

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to hijack someone's car and trespassed on someone's home in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

On January 24 at 10:30 p.m. officers responded to Taco Bell for a report of a driver being carjacked by a white man armed with a gun.

The suspect ran away after getting the vehicle stuck on a concrete curb in the parking lot. He was not immediately located.

On January 25 at 8:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2900 Lime for a report of a homeowner confronting a person in their garage.

Officers located the suspect walking near 85 Cherry Dr. and he ran from officers.

After a pursuit, the suspect, Joshua Hart, was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Plum.

Hart was also identified as the offender in the carjacking that occurred at Taco Bell.

Hart is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, criminal trespass to residence, and resisting a peace officer.

Hart’s bond will be set by a judge on his first court appearance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.