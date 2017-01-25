Cape Girardeau Co. Park South temporarily closed due to playground construction

Troopers with Illinois State Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.
Five seniors on Southern Illinois University's web development team took third place in a nationwide competition for their web application.
A McCracken County man was arrested after a Paducah police officer recognized him as the man who harassed and threatened a young black man in early April at a gas station.
If you have Netflix - you may have come across the series "13 Reasons Why." It has a controversial theme which has prompted one Heartland school district to send a note home to parents.
More than 50 veterans left Veterans Airport in Marion, Illinois early on Tuesday morning, April 25 for Washington, D.C.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
Witnesses said the suspect walked into Jazzman's Cafe, located inside the Glenn Building on campus, shortly before 9 a.m. and yelled, "The day of reckoning is here!" before approaching students.
President Donald Trump seems destined to serve his 100th day in office without House passage of a Republican health care bill or enactment of a budget financing the government for the rest of this year.
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.
