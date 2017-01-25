Benton Woman's Club to host third annual Puttin on the Mitz, Feb - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton Woman's Club to host third annual Puttin on the Mitz, Feb. 4

Written by Mike Payne, Director
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The third annual Puttin on the Mitz, hosted by the Benton Woman’s Club in support of the Marshall County Exceptional Center, will take place on Sat., February 4.

This year’s theme is New Orleans Style and will be held at the Kentucky Dam Village Convention Center.

The evening will kick off with a “meet and greet” social hour at 5:30, where guests will have a chance to get their pictures taken by well-known, local photographer, Gwen Moss.

Also, the Marshall County High School Jazz Band will entertain during the pre-event activities.

Auction, dinner and dance will start at 7 p.m. with a buffet featuring chicken and andouille gumbo provided by local businesses.

A local disc jockey will be spinning the dance music and guests will be able to request songs for a donation to the Marshall County Exceptional Center.

Local businesses will also be auctioning various items throughout the night along with the winner of the crawfish boil towards the end of the evening.

All proceeds go to the students of the Marshall County Exceptional Center and the dress for the evening is cocktail attire.

Individual tickets will be available for $50 per person or groups can purchase a table for eight for $350.

If you are interested in buying individual seats, tickets for a table or raffle tickets for the crawfish boil contact Nancy Sherman at 504-228-6125 or Janet Valadez at 530-574-0642.

