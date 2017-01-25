MU extension to host "Preparing for the Xtend Trait" training session

Kevin Bradley, University of Missouri Extension weed scientist and associate professor in the Division of Plant Sciences, will host a training session called “Preparing for the Xtend Trait in 2017: Lessons Learned and Where We Go From Here”.

The session will be at the Fisher Delta Research Center in Portageville, MO and will take place Monday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

This program is in response to problems during the 2016 growing season with the herbicide Dicamba.

Dicamba is a common herbicide but unlabeled and illegal dicamba formulations were used last year on dicamba-tolerant soybeans, creating a dangerous drift that damaged thousands acres of crops across the state.

Soybean varieties within Monsanto’s Roundup Ready Xtend Crop System were approved by federal regulators in 2016.

Those varieties tolerate dicamba and glyphosate – but no dicamba formulations were approved to match the varieties.

Many of the complaints focus on dicamba formulations that were used on Xtend soybeans that were not labeled for that use.

Those formulations moved offsite and injured numerous other crops.

“We really want to focus on what happened last year,” Bradley said. “There were several issues that landowners faced and we want to talk about how we can avoid those issues in 2017.”

While a good portion of the damage was done in the Bootheel region, Bradley said that issues happened across Missouri and its border states.

The trait affected a variety of crops, too.

The training will discuss the do’s and don’ts of the Xtend trait and specific instructions on how to use it correctly.

Bradley will also explain all of the label requirements during the training session.

“The rules and regulations are listed on the label, and we really want to highlight each of them,” Bradley said. “For example, only one nozzle can be used and there are wind speed requirements when dicamba is sprayed. It’s really important that landowners pay attention to these specific regulations or we’ll run into the same problems as we did in 2016.”

Individuals are encouraged to bring any questions to the program.

For more information about the program, contact Bradley at (573) 882-4039 or BradleyKe@missouri.edu. The Fisher Delta Research Center is located at 147 State Highway T in Portageville. For more information about Fisher Delta, visit delta.cafnr.org.

