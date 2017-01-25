It's tax season and there's free help available

Tax season can be such a headache. Not only do you have to make sure all the right information is there, but paying for it can make things that much more stressful.

Just head to IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep and enter your zip code and search for the locations where you can get free tax preparation help.

It is offered through the "Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program" (VITA), and the "Tax Counseling for the Elderly" (TCE).

VITA is there for free tax help for those who generally make $54,000 or less, those with disabilities and those with limited English.

TCE is typically for those 60-years-old or more. Those tax professionals specialize in questions about pensions and retirement related issues.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) this is what you need to bring with you:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

