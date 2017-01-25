Electric company planning array of solar panels off I-55

An electric company in the Heartland is in the beginning stages of a plan that could save customers money.

Citizens Electric announced plans to build a field, or array, of solar panels off of Interstate 55 near Ste. Genevieve.

Officials say it will give customers an opportunity to use the power of the sun without having to make any additions to their homes, something the company says customers have been asking for.

"What this does is it answers to that percentage of members that we've heard from that really want to take part in solar power," said Shawn Seabaugh, Citizens Electric communications specialist. "And by offering a solar array, we help people that don't have the upfront money to purchase an array or that maybe don't want the array on their home. And at a cheaper price with even a better system they can get into solar."

Citizens Electric is working with an Indiana power company to make the project a reality. Construction will begin in April 2017.

"The more people that are interested in this type of solar array, the more solar arrays we could have in the future," Seabaugh said. "So, I think it all comes down to demand. If members are interested in purchasing a portion of the array and getting some power or a credit on their bill based on that power, I certainly think we could see more in the future."

The company hopes the project will be finished by this summer.

