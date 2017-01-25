Man arrested on federal arrest warrant for alleged drug traffick - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man arrested on federal arrest warrant for alleged drug trafficking

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Portageville Police Department) (Source: Portageville Police Department)
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

An investigation put a man behind bars for alleged drug trafficking.

Officers said they found firearms, money and drugs.

Multiple officers including the Portageville Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, agents with the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, collaborated on a federal arrest warrant at 1100 DeLisle Apartment 8, on January 24 at about 10:20 a.m.

A federal arrest warrant came after a traffic stop involving Torry D. Saxton, 36, on Jan. 2 by the Portageville Police Department.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement found about 1.1 pounds of marijuana and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Officers later searched Saxton’s home and found an additional firearm and a large amount of money.

ATF agents took the weapon and currency while other officers went another location, located at 704 Foster Avenue, known to be another property owned by Saxton.

At Foster Ave., officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the building. 

The building was secured until a search warrant was available.

During the search, officers said they found a small amount of controlled substances and items used in the distribution of drugs.

Saxton was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and the possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crime.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Woman held captive: 'Don't let him put me back in the hole'

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:49 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:49:28 GMT
    The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

    Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed. 

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-04-28 13:21:13 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    •   
Powered by Frankly