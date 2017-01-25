Man arrested on federal arrest warrant for alleged drug trafficking

An investigation put a man behind bars for alleged drug trafficking.

Officers said they found firearms, money and drugs.

Multiple officers including the Portageville Police Department, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department, agents with the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, collaborated on a federal arrest warrant at 1100 DeLisle Apartment 8, on January 24 at about 10:20 a.m.

A federal arrest warrant came after a traffic stop involving Torry D. Saxton, 36, on Jan. 2 by the Portageville Police Department.

During the traffic stop, law enforcement found about 1.1 pounds of marijuana and a firearm inside the vehicle.

Officers later searched Saxton’s home and found an additional firearm and a large amount of money.

ATF agents took the weapon and currency while other officers went another location, located at 704 Foster Avenue, known to be another property owned by Saxton.

At Foster Ave., officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the building.

The building was secured until a search warrant was available.

During the search, officers said they found a small amount of controlled substances and items used in the distribution of drugs.

Saxton was wanted on a federal arrest warrant for the possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and the possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking crime.

