KSP ID 2 men in deadly crash on Lyon-Trigg Co. line

Kentucky State Police identified the two men killed in a crash on "The Trace Road" on Wednesday, January 25.

According to KSP, 55-year-old Michael King was going southbound on KY 453, also known as The Trace Road, near the Lyon/Trigg County line when he dropped off the road for an unknown reason.

Police said King overcorrected, left the road and hit several trees before overturning. The vehicle came to a final rest on its roof in a ravine at around 1 a.m.

Because the vehicle's lights were disabled during the crash, police said the vehicle was not found until daylight.

The Lyon County coroner pronounced King and his passenger, 54-year-old Timothy Jarvis, dead at the scene.

Grand Lakes Fire and Rescue assisted and the investigation is ongoing.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, The Trace Road is located in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The crash was on the Lyon/Trigg County line, half-way between U.S. 68 and the Canal Bridge.

Todd said The Trace Road was blocked for a couple of hours for the crash reconstruction investigation.

