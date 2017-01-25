January 26 celebrity birthdays

A number of roads in the Heartland are closed or blocked due to flooding from severe weather.
We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
Officials at Murphysboro High School have decided to cancel the annual prom due to flooding concerns caused by severe weather.
The Assistant Fire Chief in Ellington, Mo., is asking that any residents that live by Logan Creek to evacuate their homes due to an increased chance of flooding.
According to the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Graham St. in Carbondale at 11:55 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
