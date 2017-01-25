January 26 celebrity birthdays

He's a guitarist and songwriter who co-founded one of the most popular rock bands of all time. Van Halen's hits include: Dance the Night Away, Panama, Jump, Why Can't This Be Love and many many more. In a Guitar World survey back in 2012, he was voted the greatest guitarist of all time. Eddie Van Halen is 62 today.

She's a R&B singer who has won 8 Grammy Awards. She's known for such hits as Sweet Love, Giving You the Best That I Got and Just Because. Anita Baker is 59 today.

She's an actress, comedian and talk show host. Just last month, former President Barack Obama awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Ellen DeGeneres is 59 today.

Hockey fans know him as "The Great One". He holds many of the game's most prestigious records. 4-time Stanley Cup Champion and former St. Louis Blues player Wayne Gretzky is 56 today.

He's a former Major Leaguer who's known as "Mr. Baseball." He won a World Series ring as a member of the Cardinals in 1964.

After is career was over he moved on to acting, comedy and currently is the lead broadcaster for the Brewers. As a broadcaster, he's a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He must be on the front row--Bob Euker is 82 today.



