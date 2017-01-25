This week in country music: 1974 I Love

Let's turn on some country!

This morning we turn back the clock to 1974.

It was this week 43 years ago Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot Country singles chart.

At number five was Loretta Lynn with Hey Loretta. It was one of the many hit singles which made Lynn the Academy of Country Music's Artist of the Decade.

Another legendary performer was in the number four spot. Once You've Had the Best became a staple almost every George Jones concert. Jones insisted on performing it after the opening number. By the way the song was written by Jones' former bass player, a guy name Johnny Paycheck.

In the number three spot was "Whispering" Bill Anderson with World of Make Believe. It would go on to become Anderson's final number one hit as a recording artist.

At number two is a classic song by a classic lady. Jolene became Dolly Parton's second chart topper as a solo artist. She says it's most covered song she's ever written. It has been recorded by such acts as Alison Krauss, Olivia Newton John, Reba McEntire and even Keith Urban.

And in the top spot for this week in '74 was a big crossover hit by Kentucky native Tom T. Hall. I Love not only topped the country charts. It's the biggest hit of Hall's career and was popular on mainstream radio as well. It climbed to number 12 on Billboard's Hot 100. The song features a list of all the things Hall loves including "little baby ducks, old pickup trucks, fast moving trains and rain."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.