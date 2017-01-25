This week in music: 1969 The Grapevine

Let's do a little time traveling. This morning our destination is this week in 1969.

The average cost of a new home: $15 thousand 500 dollars.

The average cost of a new car: just over $32 hundred dollars.

Gas was selling for 35 cents a gallon.

The price of an album $3.49 and 45 singles were 98 cents.

Speaking of music, these records were the big sellers this week 48 years ago. Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Sly and the Family Stone at number 5 with Everyday People.

At number four was the instrumental Soulful Strut by Young-Holt Unlimited . While Eldee Young nor Red Holt get the credit for the hit, neither is believed to have played on the track. It was performed by session musicians.

Two superstar acts teamed up on the number three hit. I'm Gonna Make You Love Me by The Supremes and The Temptations. Diana Ross and Eddie Kendricks shared the lead vocals on the song.

Tommy James and the Shondells were holding down the number two spot. Crimson and Clover was seen as a change in direction for the group. It's one of the earliest songs ever recorded on 16-track equipment. It uses special effects on both the guitar and the vocals at the end of the song. Crimson and Clover ended up becoming Tommy James and the Shondells biggest hit topping such classics as Mony Mony, Hanky Panky and I Think We're Alone Now.

And in the number one spot was one of the biggest hits of the 1960's. I Heard It Through the Grapevine by Marvin Gaye spent seven weeks at the top of the charts. Billboard Magazine ranks it at number 65 on its all time Hot 100. At the time it was the biggest hit ever for the Motown label and the recording has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

