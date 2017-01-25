Five things you need to know on 1/25

It's Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week for the Heartland! Today will be mild with temps in the 40s-50s as you walk out the door. By lunchtime expect temperatures in the 50s and partly cloudy skies. There is the chance of a few sprinkles at times today for those living east of the Mississippi River.

Making Headlines:

Thieves want your tax refund: Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear even issuing a warning. His office has got quite a number of reports lately, so do be careful, don't share your information unless it's needed.

Happening today: President Trump will begin rolling out executive actions on immigration. He'll begin with plans for building a wall along the U-S/Mexico border. During his visit to the Department of Homeland security, he'll also lay out other efforts to tighten the border. Later in the week, President Trump is expected to unveil plans for restricting refugee flows to the U-S.

Missouri Bootheel: A Cardwell city official confirms that a police officer has been dismissed. According to City Clerk Melissa Herndon, the council voted to relieve Richard Lyell from duty. Herndon said last September Lyell resigned as the city's police chief, but could not go into any other specifics on why Lyell was let go. We're working to learn more on the dismissal. Minutes from the meeting are expected to be released on Friday.

Breaking overnight: Reaction to President Trump's latest tweet about sending in the Feds if Chicago can't reduce its homicide figures. Last night, Trump tweeted: "If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible carnage going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings up 24 percent from 2016 I will send in the feds!" Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said his department is more than willing to work with the Department of Justice, FBI, DEA and ATF. Johnson wants to boost federal prosecution rates for gun crimes in Chicago. Mayor Rahm Emanuel also voiced his own frustration with Chicago's crime rate.

Protesters rise: It didn't take long for protesters to take to the streets after President Trump signed an executive order allowing the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL Pipelines to proceed. Anti-Trump protests were held in Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Chicago and Washington D.C. Pipeline opponents are concerned about the environmental effects the pipelines could pose, as well as what they believe is a danger to Native Americans living in the Dakotas. Both projects would create thousands of miles of new pipeline connecting Canada and the Texas Gulf shore home to hundreds of refinery sites.

