Crash in Graves Co. involving semi injures 1

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Department)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Wickliffe, Kentucky man was injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to the 14 mile marker on the Jackson Purchase Parkway, commonly known as the Wingo exit, where the Parkway intersects with KY 339. The collision occurred when a Plymouth Laser, driven by Jamie Joe Pigg, 39 of Wickliffe, was heading southbound on the Parkway.

An initial investigation shows that Pigg was traveling at a slow rate of speed or had stopped in the right lane of the Parkway. At the same time, a Mack semi truck and trailer, driven by Robert Westerfeld III, 38,  of Greensburg, Indiana, was traveling southbound at the same location. As Westerfeld approached Pigg's vehicle, he merged into the left lane in order to go around Pigg. At that time, Pigg turned to the left into the path of Westerfeld's vehicle in order to cross the median to go back northbound. The front right of the semi struck the driver’s side of Pigg’s vehicle. Pigg’s vehicle then collided with the guardrail in the center median of the Parkway, coming to a rest under the bridge at the 14 mile marker.

Pigg had to be removed from his vehicle by the Jaws of Life. He was transported by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to the Wingo Baseball Fields, where he was then transferred to Air Evac and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN with serious injuries. Westerfeld was not injured.

Both of the involved vehicles received heavy damage and had to be removed from the scene by area towing companies.

The Parkway was reopened to normal traffic flow at 9:30 p.m.

    FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Friday-Sunday due to severe weather, flash flooding

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:08 AM EDT2017-04-28 10:08:50 GMT

    We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Friday through Sunday due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.

    A high school baseball game in the Heartland is turning heads thanks to its outrageous score of 30-29. Hayti came out on top in the contest against Scott County Central, in a game that saw 41 walks between both teams.
    It takes a thief to break into your home without being caught. But tonight, two admitted burglars are going to help you keep your property, and your family safe. Do all the research you want about making your home burglar-proof. You won't be able to find what I tracked down when I went straight to the source. "I've been in houses in broad daylight while people were working next door", Robert Boyer tells me. Boyer sits in the Scott County Jail right now, accused in a ser...

