1 injured in crash involving tractor trailer in Wayne Co., IL

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WAYNE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

One man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Wayne County, Illinois on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on CR 1100E around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24. A 17-year-old male from Rinard, Illinois was driving southbound and began to turn left on CR 2200N. Gregory L. Stover, 53, of Albion, Illinois was driving a tractor trailer on CR 1100E behind the 17-year-old and was driving too fast for conditions. He could not slow down in enough time to allow the driver in front of him to turn. Stover rear-ended the other driver, causing him to run off of the road.

North Wayne Ambulance Service responded to the crash, and the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was later released.

Stover was not injured, but received a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

