Heartland basketball scores from 1/24

Heartland basketball scores from 1/24

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland basketball scores Tuesday 1/24.

NCAA Basketball

(Men)

Southern Illinois-45
Wichita State-87

(4) Kentucky-
Tennessee-

H.S. Basketball

(Boys)

Cape Central-63
Perryville-31

Poplar Bluff-90
Kennett-54

Risco-68
Gideon-44

NMCC-63
Malden-56

Notre Dame-53
Park Hills Central-52

Bernie-51
Bell City-47

Bloomfield-45
Woodland-36

Murphysboro-83
Lovejoy-36

(Girls)

Crystal City-28
St. Vincent-61

East Prairie-58
Hayti-38

Jackson-72
Soldan Int.-41

