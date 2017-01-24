Heartland basketball scores from 1/24

Thursday, April 27 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:36:52 GMT
(Source: Raycom Media)
A high school baseball game in the Heartland is turning heads thanks to its outrageous score of 30-29. Hayti came out on top in the contest against Scott County Central, in a game that saw 41 walks between both teams.
