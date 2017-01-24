College funds established for children of Calloway Co. Sheriff's - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

College funds established for children of Calloway Co. Sheriff's Office deputies

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

College funds were established for the children of all Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The sheriff's office public affairs officer was contacted by an anonymous person during the first week of December. This person, later named "Santa," asked about the children of deputies ranging in age from nine to 12 years old.

According to the sheriff's office, Santa, and others, developed accounts that would draw interest over a number of years and provide money specified for college only. The accounts would pay directly to the post-secondary educational institution for assistance in paying for their education, and not be used in any other way.

Santa stated that he was only the delivery person, and the whole intent is to help in securing the future and college for the children.

He said:

"They understand the sacrifices of those that put themselves in harm's way every day to help the people of the community and this was a way to give back to those families."

During the sheriff's office Christmas dinner, Santa brought letters of obligation for the college funds.

According to the sheriff's office, Santa recently revealed there could be an increased initial amount, which was originally set at $125, for each of the nine children spread between five families. Santa said that an increased donation could allow them to provide more assistance.

Coordination with Independence Bank has ensured that the money being donated will go to proper use and set aside in the proper accounts.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone in the community for their acts of kindness throughout the holidays. They said the kindness has echoed throughout the families and continues to display the partnership between law enforcement and the community.

