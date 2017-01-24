Poplar Bluff animal control catches 'attention hog' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff animal control catches 'attention hog'

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Poplar Bluff Animal Control/Facebook) (Source: Poplar Bluff Animal Control/Facebook)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri Animal Control says an "attention hog" gave animal control a workout on Tuesday, January 24.

A crowd gathered to watch animal control catch the pig.

They posted on Facebook that the pig appeared to have been dumped, but they are looking for any owners.

