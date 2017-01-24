Carbondale city council passes ordinance allowing alcohol downto - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale city council passes ordinance allowing alcohol downtown for solar eclipse

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The city of Carbondale made some adjustments to its liquor laws at Tuesday's city council meeting.

In a 7-0 vote, an ordinance that would allow open containers in downtown to accommodate for the thousands of people expected to be in town for the solar eclipse in August has passed.

The measure only applies during the weekend of the eclipse, Aug. 18-21, and would only allow alcohol in downtown public spaces in plastic containers.

The special ordinance allows for open alcohol carry between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. in the area between Jackson and Mill Streets and University and Washington Streets.

A proposal to allow people to camp in public parks that weekend has been tabled for now, pending public input.

