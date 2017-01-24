East Prairie PD investigating storage unit thefts

Police in East Prairie, Missouri are investigating several storage unit thefts.

During the past few weeks, police said there have been several storage units broken into and many different types of items stolen.

Police said some were clothes and toys that were donated to a family who were recent victims of a house fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 573-649-3511. If you see anything suspicious, they ask that you get a vehicle description or license number and contact them.

