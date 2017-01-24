Marion, IL PD investigating business burglary

Police in Marion, Illinois are investigating a burglary at KB's Barbeque.

According to police, at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, there was a burglary to the back area of the business. Food items and tools were listed a few of the items stolen.

Police said the suspect in the surveillance video appeared to be a white male wearing a hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

