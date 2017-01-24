Anna, IL man sentence to 5 years for violating protection order

An Anna, Illinois man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to violating an order of protection.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds announced today that Dwight E. Vaughn, 32, of Anna, has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of violation of an order of protection (a class 4 felony). Vaughn will also serve four years of mandatory supervised release.

Vaughn was arrested in November 2016 following an investigation by the Anna Police Department. According to authorities, Vaughn entered the home of a person under an order of protection without permission.

The violation of an order of protection charge was elevated to a felony due to Vaughn having previously been convicted of aggravated domestic battery.

