Multiple debit, credit card hacks reported in Cape Girardeau are - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple debit, credit card hacks reported in Cape Girardeau area

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Many patrons of a restaurant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri were concerned after noticing their credit cards were compromised.

Now, the owner of El Sol said the breach didn't come from them.

Al Munoz, one of the owners, said they acted immediately when they heard. He had his technology team come in and check all of the machines for issues.

Munoz said they also went back and looked at the receipts.

"They came in and then ran all of my systems from the beginning of last year to check it, and so far, nothing's been compromised with my system. Because they can tell if something was attached to my device or anything so none of that happened to my point of sale," Munoz said.

He said, to be safe, always take your bill to the front to close out your check.

Also, if you notice a discrepancy on your bill, let them know as soon as possible and they will take appropriate actions.

Munoz said on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that he was aware of the possible hack and had his technology team try to find the source. He said he was alerted by an area bank and quickly stopped using the system associated with the hack.

For the time being, the restaurant used an alternative debit and credit payment option.

It was not clear if El Sol was the only business associated with the possible hack.

If you believe your card may have been compromised, contact your bank.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:57:16 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    •   
Powered by Frankly