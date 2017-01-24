Multiple debit, credit card hacks reported in Cape Girardeau are - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Multiple debit, credit card hacks reported in Cape Girardeau area

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Many patrons of a restaurant in Cape Girardeau, Missouri were concerned after noticing their credit cards were compromised.

Now, the owner of El Sol said the breach didn't come from them.

Al Munoz, one of the owners, said they acted immediately when they heard. He had his technology team come in and check all of the machines for issues.

Munoz said they also went back and looked at the receipts.

"They came in and then ran all of my systems from the beginning of last year to check it, and so far, nothing's been compromised with my system. Because they can tell if something was attached to my device or anything so none of that happened to my point of sale," Munoz said.

He said, to be safe, always take your bill to the front to close out your check.

Also, if you notice a discrepancy on your bill, let them know as soon as possible and they will take appropriate actions.

Munoz said on Tuesday, Jan. 24 that he was aware of the possible hack and had his technology team try to find the source. He said he was alerted by an area bank and quickly stopped using the system associated with the hack.

For the time being, the restaurant used an alternative debit and credit payment option.

It was not clear if El Sol was the only business associated with the possible hack.

If you believe your card may have been compromised, contact your bank.

