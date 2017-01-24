Carbondale police investigating armed robbery at Subway

The Carbondale Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Subway on Monday, January 23 around 8:44 p.m.

Officers responded to Subway in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.

They learned that a suspect had just entered the business, pulled a gun and demanded money.

The male suspect, who was wearing a mask, was described as around 6 feet and 2 inches tall and around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a red "letterman-style" jacket with distinctive lettering on the back.

Police said the suspect left the scene on foot. They said no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked call the Police Department at 618-457-3200.

