Chester PD K-9 to get body armor

The Chester Police Department announced on its Facebook page that K-9 Sabo will be getting body armor.

K-9 Sabo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. The vest is sponsored by Gail and John Zapf of Bethlehem, Penn. and will be embroidered with the sentiment "God bless and protect this K-9 and his partner."

The delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

You can click here for more information on Vested Interest.

